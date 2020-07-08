Brenda Kay Owens, age 67, of 1523 Rock House Road, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Christine Campbell, she was of the Baptist Faith.
Ms. Owens is survived by her son, James Owens (Pam) of Greenwood; her grandchildren, Hailey White (Justin) and Elijah Tiller; her special nieces, Donna Gregory (Jim) and Tammy Naylor (Don); her godson, Justice; and her two brothers and her two sisters.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her sister.
Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com