Brenda Louise Armstrong Sutton, age 77, of Hickory Tavern, and wife of Philip Talmadge Sutton, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Geneva, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Fillmore and Catherine Clara McCue Armstrong. Brenda was a U.S. Marine Veteran and a member of the Women Marines Association. Mrs. Sutton was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed volunteering with the VA and quilting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Christina Morris (Gregory) of St. Marys, GA, Steven T. Sutton (Claudia) of Hickory Tavern, SC and Francine Antonia Hood of McLoud, OK; a sister, Susan Koshar (Ken) of Dallas, TX; eight grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters and one brother.
There are no services planned at this time.
