Brian Lynn Mize - Clinton

Brian Lynn Mize, age 58, of Clinton, SC, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Prisma Health- Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Brian was born November 24, 1962 in Portsmouth, VA and was a son of Travis Paul Mize of Portland, MO, and the late Judith Elaine White Crain.
Mr. Mize is survived by his wife, Cathy Mize of Clinton; his chidlren, Travis Mize (Dianna), Alisha Pierce, and Lori Orr (Jonathan) of FL, and Andrew Mize (Lan) of Clinton; his grandchildren, Ethan, Mason, Kayden, Josesph, Wyatt, Kaleb, Summer, Lilly; his brother, Ricky Mize (Gerry) of MO, Sherry Sanford (Danny) of MO, Marsha Alexander of Greenwood, SC.
In addition to his mother, he is predeceased by his granddaughter, Adalynn Marie Mize.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Believers Assembly Holiness Church by Rev. Mike Campbell.
