Bryan David Crowe, age 51, of Honea Path and husband of Ashley Edwards Crowe, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Henry Marion and Norma Helen McDaniel Crowe. Bryan was a 30-year associate with Walmart Distribution and was an avid Tar Heel, Dallas Cowboys, and Braves fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ava Grace Crowe and Oakley Urijah Crowe; a brother, Frank Marion Crowe (Wilma) of Gray Court; mothers-in-law, Shirley Davis Edwards and Nancy Parham; brother-in-law, Nathan Edwards (Jordan) and a close friend, Brice Diggers and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary from 5:00-7:00PM.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
