Burton Charles “Chuckey” Pelkey, III age 52 of 225 Gary St. passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC.
He was born in Chester, SC on November 28, 1968 the son of Burton C. Pelkey, Jr. and step-mother, Joy Baucom and the late Shirley Gibson McMahan.
Charles was a former CNC operator at Maclean-Fogg of Newberry, a maintenance technician at Quer Medical and a member of God’s Healing Springs Baptist Church. He was an outdoorsman that loved to hunt and fish.
Surviving in addition to his father and step-mother are his wife, Crystal E. Pelkey; sons, Burton Charles Pelkey, IV (fiancé, Stephanie Cardinal), Dustin Pelkey; daughter, Brandie Pelkey, step-son, William Hawkins Lominick (Christina); step-daughters, Anna Lominick, Mak Lominick; Grandchildren, Bryson Ford, Trenton Pelkey, Jacobe Pelkey, Cormaine Clyburn, Tarall Dixon, Mason Dixon, Zayd Dixon; Sisters Jeanette Robinson (Robby), Judy Croft (Melvin), and brother Tommy Gibson (Jean) and two brothers at heart, Chuckey Stuart and Thomas Croft.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Pressley Thomas Gibson, Sr., Connie Reid Gibson; Burton Charles Pelkey, Sr., Vera Kathleen York Pelkey; and a daughter-in-law, Tammy Shaver Pelkey.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM at God’s Healing Springs Baptist Church by Rev. Wayne Tobias and Rev. William Ferguson with burial to be at the Whitmire Cemetery.
The family will receive friends the day of the service at the church from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to help with funeral expenses to Gray Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Clinton, SC, 29325.
The family will be at the home of his step-daughter, Anna Lominick, 1110 Hwy 66, Whitmire, SC 29178.
