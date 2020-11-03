Calvin Levester Simpson, Sr. - Clinton

Mr. Calvin Levester Simpson. Sr. was born on May 26, 1961 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Edd Simpson and Chicora Dandy Simpson.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of the Clinton High School Class of 1981 in Clinton, South Carolina.
Calvin was employed with Kraft Foods in Newberry, South Carolina and was formerly employed for twenty-five years with Clinton Mills in Clinton, South Carolina.
His love and kind spirit impacted the lives of everyone he met. If you knew Calvin Simpson, Sr., you loved him. He was a former member of the Fantasy Riders Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and spending time with his sons and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Doug (Hattie) Simpson; his maternal grandparents; Lewis (Lindy) Dandy; one sister, Hattie Bell Miller; one brother-in-law, Ernest Sanders; and two sisters-in-law: Annie Simpson and Effie Simpson.
On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Mr. Calvin Levester Simpson, Sr, passed from Earth to Eternity at Prisma Health of Laurens In Clinton, South Carolina.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories, his loving wife, Tina Marlene Motte Simpson of the home; two sons: Calvin (Jennifer) Simpson of the home; two sons: Calvin (Jennifer) Simpson of Woodruff, SC and Tyris (Shann) Simpson of Greenwood of Greenwood, SC; one step-daughter, Brianna Motte of the home; nine grandchildren; six brothers; Johnny Simpson, Jake (Rosa Lee) Simpson, James (Patrick) Simpson, Lewis Simpson, and Donnie (Ernestine) Simpson all of Clinton, SC, and Bobby (Brenda) Simpson on Newberry, SC; four sisters: Leila (Thomas) Anderson, Linda Sanders, and Betty (Nathaniel) Robinson) all of Clinton, SC, and Louise Simpson of Laurens, SC; a special niece, Kisha Simpson; and his best friend, Curtis Watson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who loved him deeply.