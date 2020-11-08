Cameron James Laws, infant son of Adam and Taylor Laws born on Oct. 15, 2020 passed away Nov. 6th, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his big sister, Hailey Rayne Laws; grandparents, Kim Jones, Chris and Angi Laws, Holly and Bill Lewis, Jeff Wilson; great grandparents, Betty Price, Tom and Darlene Hatch, George Wilson and many aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, Nov. 11th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donation in Cameron’s memory should be made to the March of Dimes, 3 Jervey Ave, Greenville, SC 29607 or www.marchofdimes.org.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.