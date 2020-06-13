Cameron Lee Watford - Enoree

Cameron Lee Watford, 17, of 1 Wood St., passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2010.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of Brooke Shanelle Hice Watford and stepson of the late Gary Alvin “Lil Gary” Lyons, Jr. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by; a brother, Brandon Watford and an expectant brother, Hunter Gary Lee Lyons; maternal grandparents, Gary and Dana Hice; and paternal grandparents, Tyler and Carolyn Watford.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr and Rev. Enoch Wilson.
The family will be at their respective residences and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help the family with final expenses to Go Fund Me at : https://gf.me/u/x8k5uy.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.