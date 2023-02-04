Carl Dean Collier, Jr, age 58, of Woodruff, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home.
Born in Woodruff, he was a son of Inez Vaughn Collier Dorsey and the late Carl Dean Collier, Sr. Dean was a Welder and Iron Worker for 30 years and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his son, DJ Collier; sisters, Vickie Lyons, Valerie Weathers, and Stacy Terry; brothers, Scottie Collier, Keith Collier, Tracy Collier, and Steve Collier; grandchildren, Nevaeh Collier, Leah Collier, and Krisdeanna Collier; half-sister, Chynna Collier; and half-brothers, Jason Collier, Nick Collier, and Travis Collier.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Enoch Wilson. Visitation will be at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.
The family will be at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Carl Dean Collier Funeral Fund, c/o The Kennedy Mortuary, by mail at PO Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360 or by phone at 864-984-4535.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.