Carl Allen Heaton, age 67, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Laurens County Hospice House.
He was born in Clinton and was the son of the late Carl Heaton, Jr., and Lois Ginn Heaton.
Mr. Heaton is survived by his wife, Elsie Heaton, of the home; his son, Vernon McCall of Clinton; his two daughters, Dawn Heaton (Amy Wolfingbarger) of Jonesborough, Tenn., and Dawn Turner (Shelby) of Clinton; his two sisters, Kathy Smith and Teresa Godfrey, both of Clinton; his three grandchildren, Max McCall, Ember Turner, and Edan Turner; and his great-granddaughter, Saia McCall.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, February 5, at 2 p.m., at the Lydia Mill Church of God. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
