Carl Linnaeus Jones - Clinton

Mr. Carl Linnaeus Jones was born January 1, 1960 to Robert Sr. and Jeannette Byrd Jones in Clinton, South Carolina.
Mr. Jones had a love for football. At an early age he joined Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina.
Mr. Jones departed this life at the age of 61 in Clinton, South Carolina.
He leaves to cherish his parents, his stepson, Donald Gilchrist; his step daughter Kristin Jordan; his brother, Robert (Dorothy) Jones Sr.; His sister Cynthia (Bruce) Jones; 4 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.