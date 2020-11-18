Carlos Braddy Sr. - Laurens

Mr. Carlos Braddy Sr., age 38, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He is survived by three sons, Christopher Smith, Jamarry Braddy, Carter Braddy; his mother Elizabeth Ann (Amos) Fergurson; and one brother, Travis (Shemata) Braddy.
Funeral services for Mr. Carlos Braddy Sr. will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. Burial will immediately follow in Calvary Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home of his mother Elizabeth (Amos) Fergurson of River Street in Laurens.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.