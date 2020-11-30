Carol Ann Nichols Owens, age 71, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Regency Hospital in Greenville.
She was born in Pelzer, SC and was the daughter of the late Milford A. Nichols and Lola B. Nichols.
She was a graduate of Whitmire High School and received her LPN Degree from Midlands Technical College. She retired from nursing after working at the Wallace Thompson Hospital, Oakmont Nursing Home, and in home healthcare. She enjoyed reading, sewing, shopping, and spending time with her beloved pet, Jax.
Ms. Owens is survived by her daughter, Tracy Hill of Union, SC; her son, Jonathan Owens (Terri Lawson); her grandchildren, Stephanie Pugh (Brandon) of Pawleys Island, Brittany Reece (Thomas) of Pawleys Island - to whom she was lovingly known as “Nanny Pie”, her great-grandchildren, Braylee Pugh, Blair Reece, and Briggston Pugh; her siblings, Danny Nichols (Cheryl), Brantlee English (Chad); nephews, Derrick English (René), Colby English, Chase English, and Cason English; special nephew and niece Jeremy and Jennifer Nichols; great-nephew and niece, Mason and Emma Nichols - who affectionately called her “Pie”, and great-nephews, Colton and Cash Nichols, and a special friend, Helen Glenn Coffey.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her former husband, Thomas Allen Owens.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Whitmire Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o Charlotte Weber, 702 N. Adair Street, Clinton, SC 29325
