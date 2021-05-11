Carol Nichols Butler, age 72, widow of Allen Wayne Butler, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 13, 1948 in York, SC and was the daughter of the late Charles Nichols and the late Frances Dellinger. Mrs. Butler earned an associate degree from the University of South Carolina and was a dedicated nurse for 42 years of her life.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her children, Allen W. Butler, Jr, and wife Marcia of Clinton, Ashley Haupfear and Scott Butler both of Clinton; her brother, Larry Nichols, and wife Marilyn of NC; her twin brother, Harold Nichols and wife, Margie of Columbus, MS; her grandchildren, Arial Butler and fiancé Jonathan Gable and Alexander Haupfear; her brothers in law, Billy Butler and wife Freda of Waterloo and Jerry Butler and wife Anita of Joanna.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Butler was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Nichols.