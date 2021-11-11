Carolyn Ann O'Shields - Clinton

Carolyn Ann O’Shields, age 75, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC.
She was born February 2, 1946 in Atlanta, GA and was a daughter of the late Charles David Treadwell and Juanita Harmon Treadwell. She was the “glue” of her family, and was a loving, wife, mother, nanny, grandma, sister, and friend.
Mrs. O’Shields is survived by her husband, Tommy O’Shields of the home; her children, Michael O’Shields (Ledeanna) of Dickinson, ND, and Brenda Radford (Larry) of Reading, PA; her brother, David Treadwell (Jill) of Taylorsville, GA; her sister, Charlene Neal (Larry) of Smyrna, GA; her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and her numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, November 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
