Carolyn Bailey Manley - Laurens

Carolyn Bailey Manley, age 64, of 987 Narnie Road, and wife of Leland “Thomas” Manley, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the home.
Born in Grundy, VA, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Ruby Charles Bailey. Carolyn retired from Inman Mills after 42 years of service and was a member of Welcome Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her children, Amy Manley and husband Frankie Avery of Gray Court and Scott Manley of Laurens; siblings, Junior Bailey of Enoree, Sharon Johnson and husband Dexter of Laurens, Sheila Simmons and husband Charles of Gray Court, and Teresa Hurley and husband Ray of Gray Court; grandchildren, Abby Avery, and Tamela Crain and husband Josh; great-grandson, Skyler Bercume; special sister-in-law, Joyce Lyda; special nieces, Kim Mitchum and Julie Mitchum.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 27, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Don Peake with burial following at the Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the committal.
Memorials may be made to Good Shephard Medical Clinic, 245 Human Services Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
