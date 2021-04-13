Carolyn Deloris Huey Sherfield , age 73, widow of Roger Eugene Sherfield, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 peacefully at her home.
She was born August 8, 1947 in Clinton, and was a daughter of the late Edward and Lillie Mae Griffin Huey. She was retired from Clinton Mills, she attended the Lydia Mill Church Of God, and was a Professional Shopper.
Mrs. Sherfield is survived by her son, Buddy Sherfield and his wife, Janice; her daughter, Audrey Woodward (Scott); former son-in-law, Dale Woodward; her brother, Jerry Huey (Rachel); her six grandchildren, Dana Cauble (BJ), Brittany Sineath (Eason), Skylar Sherfield, Lucy Sherfield, Harley Woodward (Jada) and Alliah Woodward and her nine great-grandchildren, Parker and Oakley Cauble, Mackay and McKenna Sineath, Kayleigh and Piper Woodward, Bransten and Renly Long, Hannah Owens, and several special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Huey.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at 3 PM at the new Lydia Mill Church of God of Clinton with burial to take place at Rosemont Cemetery. The body will be taken to her home Friday, April 9, 2021 where the family will receive friends until an hour before the service.