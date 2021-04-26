Carolynda Hall Thompson, 77, of Simpsonville went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Ms. Thompson was born in Hickory Tavern, SC to the late James Robert Hall and Louise Rogers Hall. Carolynda was a retired Pharmacy Technician with Wattsville Drugs who loved to read, support her local community and give gifts. She played the piano and organ and helped so many people get the medical supplies they needed and assisted them with billing. She also dearly loved and cared for her brother Mack Hall for 45 years.
Surviving are a daughter, Anna Fathman and husband Buddy Fathman; a grandson Eli Fathman; a sister, Gail Hall Lowe and husband Rev. Tommy Lowe; a niece, Julie Raines; a great-niece, Claire Raines and a great-nephew, Griffin Raines. She was predeceased by a son, Christian Thompson and a brother, Mack Hall.
A Celebration of Carolynda’s Life will be 2 o’clock Tuesday with a visitation immediately following.
In lieu of flowers & plants, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.