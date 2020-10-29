Carrie Bell Robinson - Clinton

Mrs. Carrie Bell Robinson was born February 4, 1034 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Thomas Rice and Bertha M. Rice.
She was educated in the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina. At an early age, she joined the New Grove Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Women Homeaide Society Lodge No. 65.
After more than thirty years of employment she retired from the dining hall at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.
in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons; Charley Robinson Thomas Robinson; four sisters: Beautie Rice, Lenora Pulley, Brenda Rice Taylor, and Mamie Rice; and five brothers: Thomas Rice, Jr., Charles Rice, James Rice, Lendy Rice, and Sherman Rice.
On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Mrs. Carrie Bell Rice Robinson departed this life at National Healthcare of Clinton, South Carolina at the age of eighty-six.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Janice Robinson; two sons: Gilbert (Vivian) Robinson and James Henry Robinson; two grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one sister, Barbara (Fred) Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.