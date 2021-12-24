Carroll Julian Owens, age 68, of 296 Henderson Church Road, and husband of Doris Stamey Owens, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
He was born in Travelers Rest and was a son of the late James Pete Owens and Pearl Pittman Avery. Carroll was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church and was a Mason of the Ware Shoals Lodge.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Cory Owens (Jamie) of Honea Path, Lisa Pruitt (Shane) of Hickory Tavern, Wayne Roberts (Connie) of Pickens, Preston and Brayden Roberts of Hickory Tavern, Larry Benton (Jennifer) of Honea Path and Dennis Benton of Troy, Ohio; his brother, Gene Owens (Vickey) of Greenwood; his sister-in-law, Janice Owens of Laurens; nineteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, David Owens, James Owens, and Dale Owens.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Rabun Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jason Payne, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the church.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 1 St. Francis Drive, Greenville, SC.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com