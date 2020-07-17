Cary Wyatt Mattison - Ware Shoals

Cary Wyatt Mattison, 43, husband of Katie Studebaker Mattison of Mt. Bethel Road, died July 12, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of Fred W.,Jr. and Kay Cothran Mattison. He was a member of Daventon Baptist Church, the Palmetto Lodge #19 A.F.M., and the Hejaz Shrine Temple. He was general manager of WLBG Radio of Laurens and had worked in the broadcasting business all his life. He had worked all over the southeast at many radio stations including WHPB of Belton, WCRS of Greenwood, and WLBG of Laurens.
Surviving are his wife of the home, his parents of Belton, a sister, Libba Kay Mattison of Greenville, a sister-in-law, Carrie Darleen Studebaker of Ware Shoals, a brother at heart, Scott McCuen of Ft. Inn, a special aunt and uncle, Frances and Danny McIntyre, of Ware Shoals, and a special cousin Travis McIntyre of Ware Shoals.
He was pre-deceased by paternal grandparents, Fred W., Sr. and Beatrice Mattison and maternal grandparents, Cary and Othella Cothran.
Memorial services with limited seating will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Emil Finley officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. The family will speak to friends after the service. Interment will be announced later.
The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials made to Daventon Baptist Church, c/o Martha McCuen, 1148 Dunklin Bridge Rd., Ft. Inn, 29644. The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be made at www. ParkerWhitePruitt.com