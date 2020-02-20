Mr. Casper Williams, age 100, of 308 Hooker Avenue Laurens, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence.
He is the widower of the late Essie Cunningham WIliams. He is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Reverend Clarence) Simpson, Janet Hunter, and Dorothy L. Williams; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Casper Williams will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at 2 p.m. at White Plains Baptist Church with the Dr. Johnny L. Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Westview Memorial Park. The family is at the home. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.