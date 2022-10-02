Cassandra Ave Long - Clinton

Ms. Cassandra Ave Long was born April 27, 1973 to the late Foremango and Ida Koreans in Clinton, South Carolina.
She previously worked in Healthcare as a CNA and was a member of Mt. Pleasant AME Church in Clinton, SC. She was also a part of the Womens Aide Society Lodge #73.
Ms. Long entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home.
She leaves to cherish her mother, Ida Koreans; her daughter, Keandra Long; her brothers, Foremango Korens, Jr., Keith Reed; her sister Tausha Koreans; three grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
