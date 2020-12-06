Mrs. Catherine Boston, age 68, of 300 Owings St., Laurens S.C. passed away on Tuesday, Dec 2, 2020 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. She is survived by her husband Willie J. Boston of the home; one daughter; six brothers; three sisters; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Reverend Horace Young officiating. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home.