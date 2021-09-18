Catherine Grace Isphording - Clinton

Catherine Grace Isphording, age 13, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Hospice House in Columbia, SC.
She was born in Lexington, SC and was the daughter of Jamie Reid Walden and Marc Isphording.
Catherine was educated in the home. She loved music and playing the drums. She could light up a room with her infectious smile and a sweet little snort laugh that could get everyone laughing. She also liked playing in the water, swimming and her animals.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Wanda Reid; paternal grandparents, Steve and Judy Isphording and Kevin and Noel Killeen; and three brothers, Michael Hite, Logan and Brandon Isphording.
A Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Gray Funeral Home Chapel, Clinton, SC, with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating. The family will receive friends following her service at the home of her mother, Jamie Walden, 46 Joshua’s Place, Laurens, SC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com