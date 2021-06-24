Celita Thomas Strickland, 62, wife of Dr. Billy R. Strickland of Laurens, SC passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.
Born in Greenwood on April 30, 1959, she was the daughter of Albert and Jean Bagwell Thomas of Ware Shoals. She was a 1977 graduate of Ware Shoals High School and a 1981 graduate of Lander College. She also received a Master’s degree from Winthrop University. She was a lifelong educator, starting her career in Chester County Schools and retiring from Laurens School District 55 after a combined 40 years of service.
In addition to her parents and husband of 40 years of the home, she is survived by: two sons, Matthew Thomas Strickland and his wife Brandi of Hickory Tavern, and William Seth Strickland of Albany, GA; two grandsons Tucker William Strickland and Brooks Thomas Strickland of Hickory Tavern
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Tommy Cox. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on June 26, 2021, at First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson.
The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Laurens Children’s Ministry at 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Dr. Larry Puls and his staff at Prisma Health Cancer Institute Greenville.
