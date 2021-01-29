Charleen Benjamin, age 66, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 17, 1954 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of Doris Owens Benjamin and the late Edgar L. Benjamin, Sr. She was a graduate of the Clinton High School and Piedmont Tech with a degree as a Certified Nurses Aid (CNA). She was retired from Whitten Center Hospital after 35 years of service. After retirement, she provided in home care to numerous people.
In addition to mother, she is survived by her brothers, Edgar L. “Zeke” Benjamin, Jr. (Elaine) of Mountville, SC, Thomas Steven Benjamin (Ann) of Gray Court, SC, and Robert O. Benjamin (Vickie) of Clinton, SC; her sister, Christine Benjamin Ridenour of N. Charleston, SC; and her nine nieces and nephews and her great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 AM at the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Laurens Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325 or Mountville Baptist Church, PO Box 484, Mountville, SC 29370.
