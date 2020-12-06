Charlene B. Campbell, age 71, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville. She was born in Clinton, SC and was the daughter of Mary M. Satterfield and the late Charlie Frank Birchmore.
Charlene was well known in the community due to her career. For many years she worked in the hospital system, first at Bailey Hospital then at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. She also proudly owned and operated Tropic Delite, where she became affectionately known by many as the "icee lady."
Charlene had a love for life. She enjoyed spending time with people and made friends everywhere she went. She loved to travel, especially on cruises with friends and family. She enjoyed playing the piano, and baking Christmas goodies to share with everyone she knew. She was especially known for her happy spirit, generous heart, and love of people.
Charlene is survived by her husband of 54 years, Terry Ralph Campbell, of Clinton; her daughters Lesa Campbell of Greenville and Niki Kuras (husband, Bill) of Lyman; her grandchildren Brittany Campbell, Selena Kuras, and Jodie Kuras; her sisters Angela Cook, Kim Revis, Melody Fuller, and Mary Beth Truelock; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A private graveside service will be held for the family on Sunday. Please be respectful to the family by allowing them to have this time of grief. Strict social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 2 PM and can be viewed by visiting Charlene's tribute wall at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Scleroderma Foundation in her name, www.scleroderma.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com