Charles Arnold “Frog” Duncan, age 83 of 620 Chestnut St. and formerly of Whitmire went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Hospice House of Laurens.
He was born in Lee County Virginia and was a son of the late Lloyd and Emily Tankersley Duncan.
Mr. Duncan was retired from Cone Mill of Carlisle after 41 years of service. He loved to cook his chicken stews in the country and loved working in his garden. He enjoyed setting rabbit boxes and avid Gamecock fan. Mr. Duncan who loved taking family trips to the beach and mountains. He was a veteran of the SC National Guard.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janis Roddy Duncan of the home; daughter, Paula D. Hilley (Lonnie) of Laurens; his sons, Ricky Alexander (Janet) and Todd Alexander (Wista) both of Whitmire; grandchildren, Amanda Reid (David) of Clinton, Tori O. Spires (Allen) of Irmo, Rodney Alexander (Rebecca) and Brandon Alexander (Kayla) both of Whitmire and six great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers, Ellison and Jerry Duncan.
Private graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Eddie Duncan, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Whitmire Cemetery with Military Honors.
Serving as active pallbearers are, Lonnie Hilley, Ricky Alexander, Todd Alexander, David Eubanks, Allen Spires and Randy Gilliam.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County P.O. Box 178 Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com