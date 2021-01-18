Charles “Big Don” Fulmer age 78 passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at NHC of Clinton.
He was born in Greenwood, SC and was a son of the late Ray Calvin and Maggie Lee Still Fulmer.
Don was a member of the Open Door Ministry, worked at Wilson’s Cub Market for 40 years, he was the owner of Don’s PDQ and a Chaplain with the Gideon’s.
Surviving is his brother, Ray Fulmer of Greenville, KY.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 23rd at 2:00 P.M. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton. The family will greet friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. before the service. Burial will follow at Matthew Mill Cemetery on Bond Ave Greenwood, SC 29646.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Open Door Ministry, P.O. Box 925., Clinton, SC 29325.
