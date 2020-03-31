Charles Bryson Bannister, Sr. age 81, of Clinton, SC passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home, and went to be with his personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Charles grew up in Mountville, SC and was a son of the late Rolly Bannister, Sr. and Marie Bannister.
Charles followed in his father’s footsteps and had a love for all things automotive and was an avid car collector.
He loved life and will be remembered for his Larger than life personality and ability to tell a great joke and a tall tale!
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Ann Bannister; his daughters, Sherry Riddle (Gene) of Simpsonville and Marie Bannister of Charlotte, NC.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Charles Bryson “Rusty” Bannister, Jr.
He is also survived by his brother, Rolly Bannister, Jr. of Raleigh, NC.
He is also survived by step-children, Lisa Norwood (Steve), Stacy Roeker, Donnie Etters, Jr., Lee Templeton (Ellen), Wayne Templeton, Jr. and Mike Cogsdill: His beloved grandchildren, Lori Bagwell (Jason) and Garrett Riddle; his eleven step-grandchildren, and his five great-grandchildren.
The family will conduct a Private Family memorial graveside service on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Mountville Cemetery, located at the Mountville Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mountville Presbyterian Church, Mountville, SC 29370.
For those that are unable to attend the service please leave the family a condolence online at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton