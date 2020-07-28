Charles Christian “Chris” Culbreth of Newberry, died July 24, 2020.
Born January 19, 1968 to William Shelton Culbreth and Martha L. Culbreth.
Surviving are his mother, Martha L. Culbreth, his Granny, Inez E. Culbreth of Whitmire, his son, Nathan Alexander of Whitmire, and his daughter, Amber Marie Inez Culbreth of Tampa, FL; the mother of the children, Candy Willens of Dunnellon, FL; and his daughter, Taylor Serge,; his brother, Daniel (Bonnie) Culbreth, of Newberry; his sister Linnie C. Babb (Marlon Pariag), of Jacksonville, FL, nieces, Kristi Culbreth of Baltimore, Spencer B. (Joshua) Laing, Jessica Culbreth of Newberry, his nephews, Justin Babb of Prosperity and William Culbreth, and his uncle, Danny Culbreth (Rebecca) of Clinton. Chris was predeceased by his father William Shelton Culbreth and his Papa, Alfred Rolin Culbreth.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Whitmire.
