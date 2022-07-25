Charles Edward "Eddie" Stewart - Laurens

Charles Edward “Eddie” Stewart, age 83, of Laurens, and husband of the late Edna Diane Stewart, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Emory and Hattie Wilburn Stewart. Eddie was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Campbell (Ronnie) of Laurens, Charles Stewart (Angie) of Fountain Inn and Robbie Stewart of Laurens; four stepchildren; a sister, Totsie Stewart of Laurens; grandchildren, Rhonica Campbell, Crystal Campbell, Carrie Stewart, Shelby Livingston, Candace Campbell; eight great step grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the graveside from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.