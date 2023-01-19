Charles Griffin, Jr., age 90, of Kinards, SC, husband of Mary Griffin, passed away, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 7, 1932 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late Charles Griffin, Sr. and Ella Moore Griffin. He was a retired veteran of the US Army and spent 50 years in the security industry.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Joyce King of Whitmire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Carlton Griffin and Juanita Griffin Hulian.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be conducted 2:30 PM, Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Griffin Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.