Charles Martin Wilson, age 59, passed away March 26, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Clinton, SC on September 4, 1961 and was a son of the late Sandy Tyner and Kathleen Bull Tyner.
Charles loved Batman, Dukes of Hazzard, music, Hot Rod Cars, motorcycles, Elvis Presley, women and Mountain Dew; but most of all prayers and Jesus.
He is survived by his siblings, Franklin Wilson of Laurens, SC, Inez Roberts of Morganton, NC, Imajean Blackwell of Bradley, SC, Sandra McCall (Sam) of Clinton, Anita McKee (Jayon) of Clinton; his special cousin, Brenda Hopkins; and two special nieces, Nisty Smith (John) and Sherry Dye (Byron); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Lewis Wilson (Slick), his sister, Mary Ellen Freeman, and Sam and Donnie McCall.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 3 PM the Lighthouse Tabernacle with burial at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, SC. The family will receive friends Sunday Evening, March 28, 2021 from 5 - 8 PM at the Lighthouse Tabernacle.
Memorials may be to the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 1860 Highway 14, Laurens, SC 29360.
