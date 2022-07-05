Charles Ray Meadors, age 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 3, 2022, at NHC of Clinton, SC.
He was born in Clinton, SC, and was the son of the late James Clair Meadors and Kate Watkins Meadors.Mr. Meadors was predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years, Fay Mitchell Meadors.
Mr. Meadors was retired from Monsanto and was the eldest living charter member of Davidson Street Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities, including Deacon, Deacon Chair, and Choir.
Mr. Meadors was survived by his sons, Robert “Butch” and wife Natalie of North Augusta; Mitch and wife Jane of Clinton; daughters, Jan Hall and husband Larry of Clinton; Pam Meadors of Charlotte, NC; and Cindy Meadors of Clinton; siblings, brother Bobby Meadors and sister Ruby Lanford of Clinton and sister Lou Armstrong of Columbus, MS; grandchildren, Dr. Evan and Amy Meadors, Dr. Stephan and Rachel Meadors, Ashley Peacock, Jered and Melissa Meadors, Matthew and Shana Peacock, Mitchell Meadors, Jr., Jill Meadors, Beth Meadors, and Ami Meadors; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Meadors was predeceased by his son Charles "Chuck" Meadors, Jr., and grandchild Mack Burgess. Also predeceased by his siblings: James Meadors, Earline Ficklin, Anne Bagwell, and Ellen Meadors.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Davidson Street Baptist Church, with the Rev. Kenny Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson St., Clinton, SC 29325.