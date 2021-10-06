Charles Ricks, Jr. - Laurens

Charles Ricks, Jr., age 72, of 519 Setzler Road, and widower of Kathleen Douglas Ricks, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at Prisma Laurens County Hospital.
He was born in Hartwell, GA and was a son of the late Charles Luther and Julie Faye Harper Ricks.
Charles was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and was retired from Watts Mill. He also worked in HVAC at Anderson Heat and Air.
He is survived by his children, Vickie Lynn Clark (Roger) of Enoree, Billy Wayne Ricks, Johnny Ricks, and Sherry Bowling (Billy) all of Laurens; his brothers, Kenneth Ricks (Bobby) of Georgia; his sister, Barbara Ricks of Iva; eight grandchildren, Kaitlin Walters (DJ), Jason Wayne Clark, Jr., Victoria Paige Jenkins, Taylor Johnson, Cody Ricks, Dustin Ricks, Zayne Ricks, and Kathy Ricks; two great grandchildren, Maysen Morgan and Jaxsen Morgan; and special friend, Patsy Calvert and her son, Melvin Morgan both of Laurens.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Billy Dwayne Ricks and his sister, Kathy Gail Ricks.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1:00 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Reed Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Hartwell, GA.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.