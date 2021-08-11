Charles Roland - Clinton

Charles Roland, age 75, of Clinton, husband of Nancy S. Roland, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born March 21, 1946 in Anderson, SC and was the son of the late Inman J. Roland and Daisy Powell Roland. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School. and was the owner/operator of Roland Roofing Company. Charles was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid football, basketball, and baseball player, his favorite sport was baseball, and he was an official at all three sports for over forty years. He especially loved the Clemson Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.
Mr. Roland was member of First Baptist Church of Clinton.
In addition to his wife of 23 years he is survived by his sons, Jay Roland (Autumn), and Chris Roland; his daughters, Katie Roland, and Carin Roland Karademitros (George); four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sisters, Linda Roland, and BJ Roland Cowan Pritz.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his infant son, Charlie Roland.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, 1pm at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with Rev. Blake Harwell officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325, or Laurens County Veterans Affairs office, 200 Public Square, Laurens, SC 29360.