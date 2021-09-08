Mr. Charlie “CY” Young, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the home of his son, Jervis Young of 1949 Boyd Road, Laurens.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Corrine Harp Young of the home, by 5 sons, Mr. James Grant; Mr. Darryl Young; Mr. Jervis (Tosha) Young; Mr. Justin Young and Mr. Joseph Young; one daughter, Ms. Faith (Nick) Woodruff; a host of Grandchildren; two sisters, Ms. Barbara Chappelle and Ms. Brenda Young Jones; two brothers, Mr. BF Young and Mr. Ronnie Young.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Charlie “CY” Young is incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral of Laurens. The family is at the home of 1949 Boyd Rd., Laurens, S.C.