Charlotte Miller - Laurens

Ms. Charlotte Miller, age 94, of Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Martha Franks Retirement Center in Laurens.
She is survived by four sons; William Miller, Robert Miller (Pamela), Anthony Miller and Michael Miller; one daughter, Ms. Rosalind Miller and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Charlotte Miller will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Laurens with Reverend Samuel Neely officiating. Burial to follow at the Westview Memorial Park. The family is at their respected homes and The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.