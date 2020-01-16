Christel Lynne Coleman, age 48, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Lake City and was the daughter of David and Pat Coleman of Cross Hill and Earline and Larry Holder of Greenwood.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two sons, Nicholas Stanton Brown (fiancée, Amberly Carr) of Simpsonville, and Lance Edward Godwin II of Gray Court; her ex-husband, Lance Edward Godwin, Sr.; her father-in-law, Edward Godwin of Gray Court; her brothers, David L. Coleman, Jr. (Erica) of Cross Hill and Shane Holder of Greenwood; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends that loved and will deeply miss her laugh and carefree nature. Forever 21.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January, 19, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church in Cross Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her son, Nick Brown, 111 Holland Street, Simpsonville, S.C. 29681.
