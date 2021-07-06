Christine "Lane" Hamilton - Laurens

Christine “Lane” Hamilton, age 77, and wife of Rev. James K. Hamilton, Sr, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at National Health Care of Laurens.
Born in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Jerome Earl and Virginia Ann Bailey Holcombe. Lane was retired from the Department of Social Services, a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: daughters, Johnna H. Zambrano (Augustin) of Honea Path, SC and Christina H. Smith (Keith) of Inman, SC; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hamilton of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Brittney Hazel, Amber LeGrand, Andrew LeGrand (Clarissa), Benjamin Smith and Jared Zambrano; great-grandchildren, Jonah Saladin, Lilly Saladin, Micah Saladin and Grayson LeGrand; and a sister, Ann H. Torres (Mike) of Fort Worth, TX.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, James “Jamie” K. Hamilton, II.
Funeral services will be 7:00 PM, Friday, July 9, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Bev Kennedy and family eulogy by Brittney Hazel and Andrew LeGrand. A committal service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service on Friday from 5:00 – 6:45 PM.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 855 Bethel Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.