Christopher Allen Edwards, age 41, of Fountain Inn, SC, passed away on December 6, 2021, at his home.
Born in Greenwood, on September 6, 1980, he was the son of Sandra Reeder and Ray Edwards and was employed by ZF Transmission Manufacturing.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by: a daughter, Mya Edwards and a son, Ethan Edwards; a sister, Michelle Vance (Maurice Powers) as well as several other siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris was predeceased by his grandparents who raised him, Hubbard and Janet Reeder.
Chris had many friends, including, Josh and Krystal Stover and family; Aaron Bragg, Kristine Sterling, to name a few.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary.
The family will be at the home of his mother, 301 Reedy Fork Road, APT. 134, Laurens, SC 29360.
**The family requests that masks are worn for everyone’s safety**
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.