Christopher David Bell, age 49, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.
He was born in High Point, N.C., and was the son of Linnie R. Bell of Joanna and late George David Bell. He was a former electrician and was raised in the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Bell is survived by his sisters, Susan B. McDowell (Morris) of Lake Wylie and Tammy Baughman (Chuck) of Joanna.
In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brother, Lewis McCarty.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Chris and his brother, Lewis McCarty, to Hospice Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Street, Greenwood, S.C. 29646.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.