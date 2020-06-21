Christopher Travis M Rice - Clinton

Mr. Christopher Travis M. Rice was born October 11, 1980 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Ella Tucker and Samuel Darby.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County where he was a graduate of the Clinton High School Class of 1999. He went on to further his education at Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Christopher was employed with David Copeland at Copeland Hardware in Clinton, South Carolina doin welding and plumbing work.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Tucker; his maternal grandfather, Robert L. Rice, Sr.; his paternal grandmother, Maggie Darby; and his paternal granfather, Will Henry Adair.
On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Mr. Christopher Travis M. Rice departed this life to begin his Eternal Rest at the age of thirty-nine.
In addition ho his parents, he is survived by his three sons: Xavious Rice, Jaquavious Rice, and Jaden Rice; one brother, Oderius Rice; four sisters: Portia Tucker, Roxie Edwards, Sherrie Thompkins, and Eumeeki Tucker; his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Rice; his stepmother, Sheila Darby; seven aunts: Brenda Davis, Judy (Elroy) Carter, Linda Tucker, Ruby Darby, Margaret Darby, Joyce Wesley, and Helen (Luke) Babs; Four uncles: Robert L. Rice, Emmanuel Darby, James (Annette) Darby, and Randy Darby; two great uncles: Robert Lee Rice and Junior Rice; three special friends: Jimmy Bulter, Dennis Bulter, and Richard; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.