Chrystal “Christy” Johnson King, age 48, of 1314 Old Milton Road, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on January 30, 2020.
She was born in Clinton and was the daughter of Phyllis Bryant and the late Bobby Johnson.
Christy was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, where she was a teacher in the weekday preschool program. She loved to watch her grandsons play ball, as well as her many preschool children. She is survived by her husband, Jason King, of the home; two daughters, Kayla Dickson (Jason) and Nikki Jett, both of Clinton; a son, Brad Campbell of Clinton; two grandchildren, J.J. and Kaleb Dickson; one brother, Joey Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Jamie Johnson.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 2, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Church Fellowship Hall.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.