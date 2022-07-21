Clara Ann Bryant Smith - Williamston

Clara Ann Bryant Smith, age 75, of Williamston, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Clara Mae Craine Bryant. A former employee with the Gilliland Plant, Clara loved spending time with her family and going to the beach.
She is survived by: her children, Linda Smith Whitener of Simpsonville, Sharon Sechriest (Chad) of Rutherfordton, NC, and Tina Brendle (John) of Bryson City, NC; brother, Frank Bryant of Clinton; sister, Shirley Lyons (Sammy) of Laurens; grandchildren, Steve Malone, Ashley Whitener, Preston and Parker Jackson, Shayla Nelson (Eric), Tessa Brendle, and April Brendle; and a great grandchild, Stella Rae Nelson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Kenny Reid Adams; brothers, Edward Bryant and Herbert Eugene Bryant; and sisters, Betty Bryant Fail and Frances Bryant Crocker.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr. with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the mortuary one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at the home.
