Clara Ophelia Marler, age 86, widow of Albert Kenneth Chilton, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born June 19, 1935 in Fountain Inn, SC and was a daughter of the late Denton Rush Humphries and Clara Estelle Spelts Humphries.
Mrs. Marler is survived by her sons, Doug Chilton and Terry Chilton (Starr) all of Joanna; her grandchildren, Amy Chilton (Hill), Kasey Mason, and Joshua Chilton; her seven great-grandchildren; and her three sisters.
In addition to her husband and her parents she is predeceased by her three children, one grandson, and one great-grandchild.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Hospice of Laurens County for all of the love and care they showed her.
At her request, there will be no services to be held.
Condolences may be expressed to the family
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton will be assisting the family.