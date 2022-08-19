Clarence “Wayne” Bagwell, age 66, of Laurens, and husband of Nancy Elizabeth “Lib” Bagwell, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at PRISMA Healthcare Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Joanna, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence Roose and Daisy Marie Shaver Bagwell. Wayne was employed by Torrington for 35 years and was a member of 1st Assembly of God. He loved all types of sports and his dogs, Daisy and Missy.
In addition to his wife of 39 years, he is survived by a son, Eddie Bagwell (Amy) of Laurens; a brother, Johnny Bagwell (Margaret) of Simpsonville; a sister, Dolores Payne (Pat) of McRae, GA; grandchildren; Dallas Bagwell and Patrick Greenway; great-grandchildren, Addison Greenway and Isabella Greenway; nephews, Josh Payne (Emily) and Jonathan Bagwell; nieces, Mandy Johnson (Andy) and Katie Dugan (Chris); and many great-nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conduct by Pastor Dennis Bailey with burial at Forest Lawn East.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Childhood Awareness Group of Coffee County, PO Box 770, Douglas, GA 31534.
