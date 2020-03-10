Clarice Eubanks, age 77, of 229 Oak Street, Lydia Mill, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Laurens County and was the daughter of the late Boyd Eubanks and Pearl B. Campbell Brewington Eubanks.
Mrs. Eubanks was a homemaker and was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her sisters, Eva Hughes and Lois Samples, both of Clinton, and Martha Eubanks of Woodruff.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Agnes Holbert.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the church.
